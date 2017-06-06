According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global urolithiasis management devices market is expected to reach around USD 1 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 5%.

This research report titled 'Global Urolithiasis Management Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The advances in shock wave lithotripsy have transformed the treatment of kidney stones as the procedure is easier and more convenient than the traditional invasive treatments. Also, shock wave lithotripsy outcomes can be optimized with patient selection and control of specific treatment parameters. The success rates of shock wave lithotripsy vary considerably. The variability is dependent on the specific patient selection and stone specific features.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global urolithiasis management devices market into three major segments by product. They are:

Lithotripters

Stone Removal Devices

Ureteral Stents

Lithotripters

Lithotripters are equipment used to break up kidney stones. A lithotripsy machine comprises four components that include a shock wave generator, a coupling mechanism, a focusing system, and an imaging/localization unit.

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead urology devices research analyst from Technavio, "Intracorporeal lithotripsy refers to endoscopic visualization in which ureteroscopy, EHL, pneumatic, ultrasonic, and different types of laser lithotripters are used in treating ureteral and kidney stones. The advancement in this segment has accelerated the evolution of innovative techniques used in the removal of renal calculi. The pneumatic procedure is the most widely used method of stone disintegration in the ureteral area."

Stone removal devices

Stone removal devices such as graspers and wire baskets, retrieval coils, and forceps are used to extract kidney stones in ureteroscopy procedures, lithotripsy, and open surgeries. The stone removal devices are the second largest contributor in the product segment. The growing incidence cases of chronic kidney diseases results in kidney stone formation impacting the market growth.

"The retrieval coils are designed to entrap and remove calculi to prevent migration of stones during lithotripsy. Wire baskets are also used during the kidney stone removal procedures. Graspers and forceps are devices that help in facilitating the stone removal procedure," says Srinivas

Ureteral stents

A ureteral stent is a thin, hollow tube inserted into the ureter that maintains patency to allow healing to take place or an obstruction to be relieved. It helps urine to flow from the kidney to the bladder. The placement of ureteral stents is used as a temporary measure for preventing damage to a blocked kidney.

The market growth is relatively lower in comparison with the other urolithiasis management devices in the market, such as lithotripters. The success rate of superior stone management devices and advanced procedures, such as robotic surgery, inhibit the market growth of ureteral stents.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

C.R. Bard

KARL STORZ

