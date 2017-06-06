SAN MARCOS, CA --(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - More than 1,200 home shoppers toured 12 model homes during the model grand opening of Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos over the weekend; a testament to the demand for new homes in San Marcos, where active inventory is at 131 homes for a city with approximately 90,000 residents. The new master-planned community by builder and developer Brookfield Residential and builder partner California West will be home to 346 detached residences and is located at Twin Oaks Valley Road and Village Drive, just south of State Route 78.

"As a long-time builder in San Diego County, we've watched North County grow and the demand for new housing increase," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "Along with California West, we're proud to bring a variety of well-crafted home options to San Marcos, where new communities, parks and schools are flourishing."

This past weekend, the two builders revealed the following four neighborhoods at Rancho Tesoro, a community with trails that connect to Discovery Lake:

Terracina by Brookfield Residential offers 2,211 to 2,594 square-foot homes with three to five bedrooms, two-and-one-half to three-and-one-half baths and a two-car garage. The residences include Apple HomeKit and optional dual-master bedrooms and are priced from the $600,000s.

Vientos by Brookfield Residential is a neighborhood of 2,458 to 3,009 square-foot homes with four to five bedrooms, three to four-and-one-half baths and a two-car garage. Priced from the $600,000s, the homes include Apple HomeKit and the option for dual-master suites.

Westerly by California West boasts 2,801 to 3,521 square-foot homes with four to five bedrooms, three to four-and-one-half baths and a two-car garage. Priced from the mid $700,000s, Westerly includes open-concept floor plans and optional outdoor rooms with fireplaces.

Candela by Brookfield Residential beautifully showcases 2,689 to 3,565 square-foot homes with four to six bedrooms, three to four-and-one-half baths and a two-car garage. Priced from the $800,000s, the residences include Apple HomeKit and customization options like a library or home gym.

"Over the last six months we have watched the Westerly interest list grow to nearly 1,000 home shoppers which led all of us at California West to anticipate the release of our three model homes and first sales release would be met with great demand and excitement," said Robert Thorne, chief executive officer of California West. "With a wide variety of architectural styles and community amenities highlighted by parks and open space, we feel that Rancho Tesoro master plan is going to meet the market desires for bringing a special and lasting new home community to San Marcos."

This was the first time the model homes were revealed to the public. Guests were able to prequalify at the event as the beginning step in securing a home in Rancho Tesoro's phase one release. Those who were unable to attend the model grand opening are encouraged to visit liveranchotesoro.com to learn more about the community, sign up for the Rancho Tesoro interest list and start the prequalification process.

Home shoppers are invited to visit Terracina, Vientos and Candela from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and tour Westerly on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This summer, the builders will open The Cabana, a resort-like gathering place with swimming pool, playground, BBQ pavilion and grassy area for al fresco dining or lawn games. The Cabana will be joined by two additional private community parks and trails with a direct connection to Discovery Lake.

About Rancho Tesoro

Rancho Tesoro is a new master-planned community crafted by developer and homebuilder Brookfield Residential. This nature-oriented community spans more than 250 acres with dedicated open space and convenient access to nearby San Marcos Unified schools, Cal State University San Marcos, and State Route 78. Both California West and Brookfield Residential offer single-family homes across four neighborhoods, three of which are behind private gates, plus private pool and park amenities including trails with a direct connection to Discovery Lake. For more information and to join the interest list, please visit LiveRanchoTesoro.com.

