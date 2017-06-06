APPROACHING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / Lundin Law PC , a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. ("Amyris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMRS) for possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors who purchased shares between March 2, 2017 and April 17, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm prior to the June 19, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Amyris made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that in the first quarter of 2017, the Company made a decision to take an equity stake in one of Blue California's affiliates that focused on the sweetener market instead of cash payment under the license agreement; that due to this decision Amyris could not recognize $10 million in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 revenue from the license agreement with Blue California; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, Amyris' stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

