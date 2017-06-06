

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see Q1 figures for current account. The balance is expected to show a deficit of A$0.5 billion after showing a shortfall of A$3.9 billion in the three months prior. Net exports of GDP are expected to fall to 0.4 percent from a gain of 0.2 percent in the previous three months.



New Zealand will provide Q1 numbers for building value, and also see May results for the ANZ commodity price index.



Building value is expected to add 0.3 percent on quarter after rising 1.9 percent in Q4. The commodity price index fell 0.2 percent in April.



Japan will release April numbers for labor cash earnings, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in March.



Taiwan will provide May numbers for consumer and wholesale prices. CPI is expected to add 0.60 percent on year after rising 0.12 percent in April. WPI is called at 0.19 percent, slowing from 1.12 percent in the previous month.



The Philippines will see May figures for consumer prices, with inflation expected to fall to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent in April.



Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Tuesday in observance of Memorial Day, and will re-open on Wednesday.



