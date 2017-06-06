Technavio analysts forecast the global wire bonder equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global wire bonder equipmentmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The wire bonder equipment market is primarily driven by continuous technological innovations in the semiconductor IC packaging industry. The growing use of copper wires instead of gold wires for bonding semiconductor devices has compelled the packaging houses to purchase new equipment or upgrade their current ones.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global wire bonder equipment market:

Incentives and discounts for long-term customers

The semiconductor capital equipment industry is characterized by relationship-based sales. The selling price of such equipment is usually in the range of USD 100,000-USD 1,000,000. Therefore, manufacturers look to develop long-standing relations with customers buying their product offerings. The outlook of building such relations is to ensure repeat purchases by offering discounts and incentives for future orders.

Chetan Raj, a lead semiconductor equipment research analyst at Technavio, says, "Attracted by these discounts and incentives, packaging houses and semiconductor device manufacturers consider procuring the latest equipment in the future. Thus, equipment vendors offer such price discounts to retain their customer base

Growing requirement for semiconductor devices

Electronic device manufacturers are facing demands for high-powered, efficient, and smart electronic devices from consumers. The last decade also witnessed the growth of the smart appliance and digital home market due to advances in technology along with the integration of billions of transistors on a chip called system-on-chip.

"Manufacturers of smart electronic devices such as wireless communication equipment, smartphones, ECG, telemetry devices, and automotive body electronics have started integrating this technology into their devices. In addition, the emergence of SiP technology has enabled mixed-signal SoC manufacturers to fit in more functionality onto a single chip at a reasonable price," adds Chetan.

Rising demand for wireless computing devices driving the advent of IoT

End-users around the world have a need for high-performing, reliable, and highly portable computing devices that offer connectivity over wireless networks such as 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth in order to ease data transfer and exchange. The IoT is a rapidly growing market globally. The technology employed on the platform allows devices to collect and transmit data using sensors and actuators from wireless computing devices to a centralized location (real-time basis).

The demand for small-sized gadgets has increased the demand for more functionalities on a single device. This requires IC chips with a higher number of transistors to support more functionalities. In addition, the IoT requires the application of ultra-low power (ULP) processors, generating the need for new packaging technologies that can accommodate the reduced sizes of processor chips and fit in compact devices such as wearables.

Top vendors:

ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke Soffa

Palomar Technologies

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

