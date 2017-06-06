UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Alliance MMA, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Alliance MMA, Inc. ("Alliance MMA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMMA). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering on or about October 6, 2016 ("IPO"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the June 16, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Alliance MMA shares on or about the IPO date, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Alliance MMA made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2016 could not be relied upon due to an error in recognizing as compensation transfers of common stock by an affiliate of the Company to individuals who were, at the time of transfer, or subsequently became, officers, directors, or consultants of Alliance MMA; that the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2016 could not be relied upon because of an error in recognizing as compensation transfers of common stock by an affiliate of Alliance MMA to individuals who were, at the time of transfer, or subsequently became, officers, directors, or consultants of Alliance MMA; and that as a result of the above, Alliance MMA's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When this news was announced, Alliance MMA's stock price lowered materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

