According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the intimate wear market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 14% by 2021.

This research report titled 'Intimate Wear Market in China 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The growing demand for intimate wear holds great business expansion opportunity for vendors. This is because they are continuously expanding their product offerings for intimate wear. The vendors are emphasizing on manufacturing different types and designs of intimate wears like spacer bra or leakproof underwear. The awareness of these products is rising continuously with the help of distribution channels, such as online retailing, department or specialty stores, and others.

Technavio's analysts categorize the intimate wear market in China into three major segments by products. They are:

Undergarments

Sleepwear and loungewear

Thermal wear

Intimate wear market in China by undergarments

During the forecast period, the undergarments sector will experience an increased demand because of the higher preference for comfortable, fashionable, trendy, alluring, and sophisticated innerwear. Digitization has not just increased online sales; it has also played a vital role in helping women understand various types of undergarments available in the market and the benefits of each type from the comfort, fit, safety, and visual appeal perspective.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead apparel and textile research analyst from Technavio, "A large part of the women population in China, is willing to spend on expensive undergarments as they are becoming aware of the long-term health benefits of appropriate innerwear. For instance, with digitization, the awareness on the benefit of using lycra fabric in undergarments, such as fit and comfort, has increased

Intimate wear market in China by sleepwear and loungewear

During the forecast period, the sleepwear and loungewear segment will experience an increasing demand. The reason behind this is the growing preference of women for comfortable and alluring nightwear. The changing lifestyle and exposure to western wears have prompted many women to invest in comfortable sleepwear.

"Using AI and predictive analytics, many vendors in this segment have understood taste preferences and are creating new designs that are comfortable for women. These designs are created using latest technologies. With the rise in the dual income scenario in China, women have now started spending on sleepwear, the above initiative will ensure recurring purchase," says Jhansi.

Intimate wear market in China by thermal wear

Thermal wear is a two-piece set comprising an upper wear and a lower wear. Thermal wear is commonly used by consumers residing in cold regions. It is usually worn underneath the clothes. During the forecast period, seasonal thermal wear like leggings and sleeveless/full-sleeves uppers will experience the least growth in the intimate wear market. Rising trend of layered clothing in women's fashion, followed by higher interest for athletic fashion apparel will also contribute to the demand for this segment. In addition to this, the demand for thermal wear will be consistent because of the growing population in cold regions in China.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Aimer

Cosmo Lady

Embry Group

Huijie Group

