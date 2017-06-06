

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - EA Sports has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the official cover star for FIFA 18. The game will launch on September 29 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.



The world's best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we've ever delivered,' said Aaron McHardy, Senior Producer for EA SPORTS FIFA. 'We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano - working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special. His passion, energy and global fanbase make him the perfect ambassador for FIFA 18.'



The Portuguese forward who also plays for Real Madrid at the club level recently won the European Champions League title with his club. Ronaldo is considered to be the best player in the world and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Ronaldo was named FIFA Men's Player of the Year in 2016.



The game will release in three different editions; Icon Edition, Ronaldo Edition and the Standard Edition for FIFA 18.



