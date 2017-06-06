VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Vatic Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Vatic") (NEX: VCV.H)(FRANKFURT: V8V) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Anthony (Tony) Clements to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Clements is a former investment banker with Fox Davies Capital Limited, a London-based firm specializing in financing both mining and oil and gas corporations. He began his career focused on natural resources, having gained a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of London followed by a post-graduate course in accountancy.

In 1970, he joined the Electricity Council Pension Fund as Senior Investment Analyst and in 1973 moved to the Post Office Pension Fund (Postel Investment Management), later named Hermes Investment Management, where he managed the company's resource portfolio including the multi-billion dollar North American portfolio.

In 1987 he moved to the sales side of the investment industry, specifically in corporate finance with particular emphasis on Australian and North American resource issuers, working with several firms, including T. Hoare and Co. and Yorkton Securities Inc. - a leading Canadian Investment Bank specializing in resource issues. From 2001 until 2010 Mr. Clements was Head of Corporate Finance at ODL Securities.

Mr. Clements has acted as an advisor to numerous natural resource companies and has served as a director of several resource companies.

In welcoming Mr. Clements to the Vatic Board, Dr. Gerry Wright, the Company's CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have Tony join Vatic's Board. His extensive involvement in many areas of the junior mining industry will bring additional valuable experience to the Company."

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Des Norris. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Norris for his service and wishes him luck in his future endeavours.

About Vatic Ventures Corp.: Vatic holds an 80% shareholding in Saksrithai Development Co. Ltd. (Saksrithai), a private Thai company which is the holder of two contiguous Special Prospecting Licences (SPLs) for potash exploration, issued in 2015. Dr. Gerry Wright, CEO of Vatic acts as Saksrithai's Managing Director.

The licenses encompass an area of 32 km2 in Nakon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand, some 270 kilometres from Bangkok. The licence area is adjacent to Thai Kali Company's Dan Khun Thod potash mine which is currently under construction.

The Company has recently completed an initial seismic survey of the licence area and expected the processed data to be available shortly.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Gerry Wright, CEO and Director

ABOUT VATIC VENTURES CORP.

Vatic Ventures Corp (www.vaticventures.com) is a junior exploration company and continues to assess new opportunities and prospects.

