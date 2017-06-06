TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM) announced today that it has filed a technical report on its Segovia Project in Colombia (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43"101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43"101"). The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its April 19, 2017 news release announcing an update of Segovia's high grade mineral resources.

The Technical Report bearing an effective date of March 15, 2017 is entitled: "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate, Segovia Project, Colombia" and was prepared by Benjamin Parsons, MSc, MAusIMM (CP) and Fernando Rodrigues, BS Mining, MBA, MMSAQP, each of whom is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43"101.

The report is available on the Company's website at www.grancolombiagold.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing its expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

