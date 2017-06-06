VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. ("Dynasty" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DMM) (OTCQX: DMMIF) is pleased to provide a corporate update on its operations. All figures provided are in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights

-- The Company has achieved its targeted 800 tons per day ("tpd") operating rate at the mill. Trial plant operations during February 2017 and March 2017 was at approximately 500 tpd. Production was interrupted in April 2017 and May 2017 due to unusually heavy rainfall which resulted in blocked roads and other delays. This significantly affected mining activity. The rain has now ceased and operations have resumed. -- At Dynasty Goldfield, the Company focused its mining activities in Q1 2017 on the open pits. Approximately 1,245 oz of Au was produced and sold to-date in 2017. The Company also currently has 400 oz of Au on hand to be shipped and sold. In addition, the Company has stockpiled 15,000 tons of mineralized material. Management estimates the stockpiled material will be processed into approximately 1,400 oz of Au, which would be produced once it is milled in the upcoming months. -- Forecast gold production for the remainder of 2017 is 15,000 to 20,000 oz of Au at an estimated cash cost of US$800/oz. -- Update on Elipe S.A. financial condition.

Gold production plan

The Company's Zaruma mill currently has a capacity of 1,000 tpd. As per the Company's press release on January 9, 2017, the Company's target utilized capacity was 500 tpd by Q1 2017 and 800 tpd by end of Q2 2017. The Company has already achieved its Q2 2017 target and the mill is now operating at 800 tpd.

By mid-2018, the Company expects to increase plant capacity from 1,000 tpd to 2,000 tpd through capital expenditures of $4.0 million. The source of funding is expected to be internal cash flow from operations, or outside sources through equity or debt financing if required.

The Company currently has approximately 400 oz of Au on hand and ready to be shipped and sold in the coming weeks. In addition, the Company has stockpiled approximately 15,000 tons of mineralized material, which is expected to be processed into approximately 1,400 oz of Au in the upcoming months.

2017 gold production forecast

The Company expects to produce approximately 15,000 to 20,000 oz of gold in the remainder of fiscal 2017, with a targeted cash cost of approximately $800/oz.

Resolution of working capital issue of Elipe S.A.

Elipe S.A. ("Elipe"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, has experienced financial distress due to the level of payables and other liabilities (which includes, among other things, supplier payables, government payables and payroll remittances). The Company has been in extensive negotiations with the liability holder's government appointed representative (the "Representative") as part of its commitment to normalizing payables and stabilizing operations. If the Company does not rectify the situation in a timely manner, there is a risk that the Representative may take legal action against Elipe which may involve, among other things, dispositions of assets in order to fund outstanding liabilities.

Since the change in management in September 2016 (see press release on September 12, 2016), new management has focused its efforts to rectify the situation with the Representative. On June 1, 2017, the Company signed a payment plan contract ("Payment Plan Contract") with the Representative to improve Elipe's financial condition.

The Payment Plan Contract allows the Company's Ecuadorian subsidiary to continue to conduct its mining operations and postpone any actions by the Representative against its assets provided Elipe funds various outstanding liabilities on the following schedule:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date Payment (US$) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initiation of Payment Plan Contract $100,000 (paid) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- July - August 2017 $500,000 per month ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September - October 2017 $550,000 per month ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- November - December 2017 $600,000 per month ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- January - March 2018 $650,000 per month ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- April - May 2018 $700,000 per month ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 2018 $3,800,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total $10,550,000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company believes that the payment schedule incorporated into the Payment Plan Contract is manageable based on its production and operational forecasts.

Keith Piggott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dynasty, commented: "We are happy that we continue to improve the Company's operations and financial condition since September 2016. Other than the delays and complications caused by the unexpected heavy rainfall in April and May 2017, our mill is now working efficiently and on track to meet 2017 operational targets and will continue to ramp up. Our gold production and arrangement with our mining operator, Green Oil, continue to provide our Company with healthy cashflow. Our recent Payment Plan Contract provides a roadmap to reduce the Company's liabilities."

