

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) said that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America or CWA in East Region wireline contract negotiations covering nearly 200 employees in Connecticut.



Including this agreement, AT&T has reached 31 different labor agreements since 2015, covering about 145,000 employees.



The company noted that the agreement will be submitted to the union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days. Out of respect for union membership, AT&T will not comment on the details of the tentative agreement until it has been presented by CWA leadership to members for a vote.



