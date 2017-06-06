

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has closed lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 55 points or 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,090-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation thanks to soft economic data and falling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index retreated 13.88 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 3,091.66 after trading between 3,084.83 and 3,105.51. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.69 percent to end at 1,800.93.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China plummeted 3.08 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 3.02 percent, Bank of China skidded 2.42 percent, Vanke added 0.87 percent, Gemdale plunged 2.58 percent, PetroChina fell 0.39 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 2.24 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday before ending slightly lower.



The Dow slipped 22.25 points or 0.1 percent to 21,184.04, while the NASDAQ dipped 10.11 points or 0.2 percent to 6,295.68 and the S&P fell 2.97 points or 0.1 percent to 2,436.10.



In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a mild slowdown in the pace of growth in the service sector in May. Also, the Commerce Department saw a modest drop in factory orders in April, and the Labor Department said labor productivity was unchanged in Q1.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Monday, sliding near $47 a barrel amid concerns that a rift between Middle East oil producers will threaten OPEC's supply quota plan. July WTI oil fell 26 cents or 0.6 percent to $47.40/bbl.



