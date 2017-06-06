SHANGHAI, CHINA--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) -CES Asia 2017

The latest wave of HomeGrid Forum certification sees six newly certified G.hn devices and one silicon vendor, bringing the total number of certified devices to 26.

HomeGrid Forum Booth #5616, Hall N5 will showcase the newly certified devices and demonstrate how G.hn certifications are enhancing device interoperability.

HomeGrid Forum members giving demos include; ARRIS, Comtrend, D-Link, MaxLinear, NetBit, Xingtera, Sigma Designs, Zowee and Zinwell.

The total number of HomeGrid Forum certified devices has increased to 26. During the latest wave, in partnership with HomeGrid Forum's Accredited Test House (ATH) Allion Labs, devices from ARRIS (coax), Comtrend (powerline), D-Link (powerline), NetBit (powerline), Zinwell (powerline), and Zowee (phoneline) all achieved G.hn certification, as well as Xingtera gaining silicon certification for phoneline.

Many of the latest devices to achieve certification will be on show at CES Asia this week, demonstrating that G.hn products are multi-vendor interoperable, even with silicon from different vendors. G.hn networks are the most suitable way to provide an in-home ultra-broadband experience as they operate over any available medium, can extend Wi-Fi coverage and performance throughout the home as well as being easy to install.

"HomeGrid Forum has long acknowledged the significance of the Asian market for the continued growth of G.hn, which is why it's great for us to be back at one of Asia's leading technology shows to demonstrate why G.hn is the robust backbone to all of our connectivity needs -- now or in the future," commented Donna Yasay, President of HomeGrid Forum. "The importance of certification is two-fold; it provides baseline standards for our industry ensuring the highest performance is possible, and it ensures interoperability, which is key for home networking. We're delighted to announce our latest wave of certified devices and look forward to welcoming many more in the future."

With ongoing technological developments and the evolution of home networking, including the rise of home mesh, the goal of the industry is shifting towards always-on, seamless connectivity, where there are no wireless dead zones, and no limits on bandwidth hungry applications such as 4K TV, Video on Demand (VoD) streaming services and online gaming. In addition, consumers are making security a priority as the threat of cybercrime continues to intensify around the world. G.hn not only provides a robust backbone for the IoT and the digital world we live in, it also provides security through encryption and device pairing.

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world's best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. Over 70 members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology -- over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber -- while continuing to support HomePNA deployments and their transition to G.hn. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org.

