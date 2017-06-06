Amid Growing Popularity of Open Spaces and Small Meeting Rooms, Logitech MeetUp Delivers a Superior Audio and Video Experience

Today, Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced a premier conference cam offering, Logitech MeetUp. Designed specifically for small conference rooms and huddle rooms, MeetUp's 120-degree field of view makes every seat at the table clearly visible during a meeting. With acoustics custom-tuned for huddle rooms and a compact all-in-one design that minimizes cable clutter, MeetUp is USB plug-and-play designed to work right out of the box.

"As companies move to open floor plans, huddle spaces are becoming increasingly popular in workplaces today. But until now, the devices in these meeting spaces have been scaled-down versions of large room systems, offering a subpar video experience," said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. "Logitech MeetUp is purpose-built for the huddle room and its unique video and audio requirements, making sure everyone at the table is clearly seen andheard. It provides a truly remarkable collaboration experience."

"In our recent State of the State report on Enterprise Video Conferencing, we estimate that there are 30-50 million huddle rooms globally, and that affordability, self service, and ease-of-use will be key factors for video adoption in these rooms," said Andrew W. Davis, senior analyst and partner at Wainhouse Research. "Logitech MeetUp meets all the criteria for success in these meeting spaces. It's a sleek, simple, and affordable solution that has been designed from the ground up for small conference rooms. Logitech's prowess in audio-video for real-time communications combined with the all-in-one design of MeetUp makes it very easy for customers to extend their video conferencing deployments."

Logitech MeetUp is designed to work with virtually any video conferencing software application and cloud service, including Skype for Business, Cisco collaboration applications, and all Logitech Collaboration Program partners such as BlueJeans, BroadSoft, Vidyo and Zoom.

MeetUp captures a super-wide 120-degree field of view with the option to pan an additional 25 degrees to the left and right. A Logitech-engineered, low-distortion lens, UltraHD 4K optics, and three camera presets deliver a premium video experience. MeetUp has integrated audio optimized for huddle room spaces, delivering an exceptional sound experience. Three sound-isolating mics and a voice-optimized speaker help ensure everyone is heard as clearly as they are seen. MeetUp is Microsoft Cortana certified for precision voice commands with any Windows 10 system. For larger rooms, where meeting participants are more than eight feet from the microphone, customers may also purchase the Logitech Expansion Mic for MeetUp.

Logitech also introduced its ConferenceCam Soft Remote, an app that easily turns a smartphone or tablet into a remote control for Logitech MeetUp. ConferenceCam Soft Remote features all the controls available on the Logitech remote. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and will be available in July free-of-charge from the Google Play or Apple App stores.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech MeetUp will be available in July 2017. Business customers may purchase MeetUp through the Logitech Video Collaboration reseller network, on Amazon.com or on Logitech.com at a suggested retail price of $899 in the U.S., €1099 in Europe and £999 in the U.K. Logitech Expansion Mic for MeetUp will also be available at a suggested retail price of $219 in the U.S., €249 in Europe and £229 in the U.K.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Jaybird, Logitech G and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

