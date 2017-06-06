

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Tuesday, with a stronger yen and the negative cues from Wall Street dampening investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is losing 116.37 points or 0.58 percent to 20,054.45, off a low of 20,041.50.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent, while Sony is losing 0.3 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Shares of Toshiba are rising more than 3 percent after the Asahi newspaper reported that the company is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its chip unit.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 0.5 percent and Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 1 percent, while JXTG Holdings is rising 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Taiyo Yuden is rising 5 percent, Tokai Carbon is advancing more than 2 percent and Nichirei Corp. is adding 2 percent. On the flip side, Chughai Pharmaceutical and Hino Motors are losing more than 3 percent each, while Astellas Pharma is down 3 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release April numbers for labor cash earnings today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Monday in choppy trading as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength. Traders may be looking ahead to highly anticipated congressional testimony by former FBI Director James Comey scheduled for Thursday.



The Dow slipped 22.25 points or 0.1 percent to 21,184.04, the Nasdaq dipped 10.11 points or 0.2 percent to 6,295.68 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.97 points or 0.1 percent to 2,436.10.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.3 percent. The German markets were closed for a holiday.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Monday, sliding near $47 a barrel amid concerns that a rift between Middle East oil producers will threaten OPEC's supply quota plan. July WTI oil fell $0.26 or 0.6 percent to settle at $47.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



