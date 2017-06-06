

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors digested the impact of six Arab countries including Saudi Arabia having cut diplomatic ties with Qatar. Crude oil prices extended losses in Asian trades.



Investors are also cautious ahead of the U.K. general election, the ECB meeting and former FBI director James Comey's congressional testimony - all due on Thursday.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session, following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street after data showed sluggish U.S. services sector activity and a modest drop in factory orders. In addition, weak commodity prices weighed on resources stocks.



Investors are also cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on interest rates due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 41.90 points or 0.73 percent to 5,713.00, off a low of 5,709.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 40.10 points or 0.69 percent to 5,752.00.



The major miners are mostly lower after iron ore prices dropped again. BHP Billiton is losing more than 1 percent, Fortescue Metals is declining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.5 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.8 percent.



Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices extended losses overnight. Santos is lower by more than 2 percent, Oil Search is declining more than 1 percent, and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.5 percent.



Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down more than 1 percent.



Murray Goulburn announced a lower opening farmgate milk price for the 2018 financial year and also launched a strategic review to look at all aspects of its strategy and corporate structure. The dairy processor's shares are losing more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates today. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia had a current account deficit of A$3.108 billion in the first quarter of 2017. That missed forecasts for a shortfall of A$0.5 billion following the A$3.5 billion deficit in the previous three months.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7487, up from US$0.7467 on Monday.



The Japanese market is notably lower, with a stronger yen and the negative cues from Wall Street dampening investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is losing 116.37 points or 0.58 percent to 20,054.45, off a low of 20,041.50.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent, while Sony is losing 0.3 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Shares of Toshiba are rising more than 3 percent after the Asahi newspaper reported that the company is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its chip unit.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 0.5 percent and Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 1 percent, while JXTG Holdings is rising 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Taiyo Yuden is rising 5 percent, Tokai Carbon is advancing more than 2 percent and Nichirei Corp. is adding 2 percent. On the flip side, Chughai Pharmaceutical and Hino Motors are losing more than 3 percent each, while Astellas Pharma is down 3 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release April numbers for labor cash earnings today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, Taiwan and Indonesia are also lower. Hong Kong, New Zealand and Malaysia are higher. The South Korean market is closed on Tuesday in observance of Memorial Day.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Monday in choppy trading as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength. Traders may be looking ahead to highly anticipated congressional testimony by former FBI Director James Comey scheduled for Thursday.



The Dow slipped 22.25 points or 0.1 percent to 21,184.04, the Nasdaq dipped 10.11 points or 0.2 percent to 6,295.68 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.97 points or 0.1 percent to 2,436.10.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.3 percent. The German markets were closed for a holiday.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Monday, sliding near $47 a barrel amid concerns that a rift between Middle East oil producers will threaten OPEC's supply quota plan. July WTI oil fell $0.26 or 0.6 percent to settle at $47.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX