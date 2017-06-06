

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), a provider of financial services technology solutions, announced late Monday that BDO Unibank, the largest bank in the Philippines, has extended and expanded its relationship of more than 18 years with Fiserv. Under the deal, the bank will upgrade to the latest version of the Signature core account processing platform and expand Managed Services from Fiserv.



Signature provides a robust, multicurrency, multichannel banking solution. The latest version of Signature provides a real-time 24/7 capability, and creates a continuous delivery environment that enables the delivery of fast, cost effective and reliable change.



Ricardo Martin, Head of Information Technology, BDO Unibank, said, 'We chose to continue and expand our relationship with Fiserv because they have delivered reliable technology that has scaled with our growth, and we are confident they have the technology and expertise to enable us to compete with new financial service players that are entering the market.'



