Novel approach can potentially lead to future treatments that may both treat symptoms and stop the progression of Alzheimer's disease.



Valby, 2017-06-06 07:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) has entered into an agreement with biotech company ImmunoBrain Checkpoint, Inc. (IBC) for the rights to IBC's groundbreaking research in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The research focuses on modifying antibodies currently used in cancer treatment for use in treating the debilitating brain disease which 48 million patients are estimated to suffer from[i]. A number expected to rapidly increase in the future.



"IBC has a unique and innovative approach to this highly complex disease and the data generated until now are highly promising. We are delighted to take part in this exciting work as part of our strategy of in-licensing research projects to supplement our own research activities", says Jacob Tolstrup, Executive Vice President for Corporate Functions, including Business Development.



The agreement stipulates that Lundbeck will fund and partake in the continued research aimed at identifying drug candidates for clinical testing. Further, Lundbeck gets minority ownership in IBC and the exclusive option to potentially take over all rights and activities at a later time.



IBC's research is still at an early stage and it will take years before the treatment concept may be ready for testing in humans.



