Targovax ASA: Targovax announces formal agenda for 2017 Capital Markets Updates in Oslo and London

Oslo, Norway, 6 June 2017 - Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors, announces formal agenda for its Capital Markets Updates, to be hosted in Oslo on Thursday 8 June and in London on Monday 26 June 2017.

The event in Oslo will commence at 9:00am CEST, and will also be webcasted. The event in London will commence at 12:30pm BST. Lunch will be served.

The meetings, which will be open to analysts, brokers, investors and press, will include presentations from Targovax's senior management team, as well as the Key Opinion Leaders below:

In Oslo: Doctor Svein Dueland, Principal Investigator at The Norwegian Radium Hospital and Oslo University Hospital, Norway

In London: Professor Daniel Palmer, Chair of Medical Oncology, Head of the Academic Oncology Unit and Consultant Medical Oncologist of the University of Liverpool, UK and the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, UK

Please find the formal agenda below.

Introduction

General Overview

Two Platforms TG Peptides ONCOS-102



Comprehensive Walk-Through

Technology

Clinical Trials to Date

Expert Presentation: A Physician's View on Pancreatic Cancer

Introduction to KOL: Doctor Svein Dueland (Oslo event) Professor Daniel Palmer (London event)

Current Treatment Options

Data Presented at ASCO

Financial Update

Q&A

Closing Remarks

To register for the Oslo event, please contact renate.birkeli@targovax.com (mailto:renate.birkeli@targovax.com).

To register for the London event, please contact hanna.skeppner@fticonsulting.com (mailto:hanna.skeppner@fticonsulting.com).

For further information, please contact

Renate Birkeli, IR

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com (mailto:renate.birkeli@targovax.com)

Media and IR enquires:

Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)

Phone: +47 995 13 891

Email: stiff@crux.no

Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44 20 3727 1000

Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com

About Targovax

Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer

Targovax is a clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors. Immuno-oncology is currently one of the fastest growing therapeutic fields in medicine.

The Company's development pipeline is based on two novel proprietary platforms:

The first platform, ONCOS, uses oncolytic viruses, an emerging class of biological therapy. ONCOS exclusively uses an adenovirus that has been engineered to be an immune activator that selectively target cancer cells. In phase I it has shown to immune activate at lesional level which was associated with clinical benefit. We expect proof of concept data for this platform in 2017 from a clinical trial of lead product ONCOS-102 in patients with refractory malignant melanoma.

The second platform, TG peptides (TG), solely targets tumors that express mutated forms of the RAS protein. Mutations to this protein are common in many cancers and are known to drive aggressive disease progression and treatment resistance. There is a high unmet medical need for therapies that are effective against tumors that express these mutations. The TG platform's therapeutic potential stems from its ability to enable a patient's immune system to identify and then destroy tumors bearing any RAS mutations. In early 2017, key proof of concept data for the TG platform from a clinical trial of TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer patients showed encouraging overall survival and will give guidance for the future clinical development of this platform.

Targovax's development pipeline has three novel therapeutic candidates in clinical development covering six indications.

Both platforms are protected by an extensive portfolio of IP and know-how and have the potential to yield multiple product candidates in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, we have other products in early stages of development.

In July 2016, the Company listed its shares on Oslo Axess. In March 2017, the shares were upgraded to Oslo Boers, the main Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

