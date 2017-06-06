KONE OYJ: KONE to supply elevators and escalators for Funan DigitaLife Mall, a mixed-use development in Singapore

KONE Corporation, press release, June 6, 2017







KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply 69 elevators and escalators to Funan DigitaLife Mall, an integrated development located in Singapore and owned by CapitaLand Mall Trust.



Designed as a unique lifestyle destination, Funan DigitaLife Mall will offer a new live-work-play paradigm that sparks inspiration and discovery for consumers. The integrated development comprises of two premium Grade A office towers, a block of serviced residence and a retail component.



KONE will be supplying 28 KONE S MonoSpace® elevators, 1 KONE Transys® elevator with a maximum travel speed of 2.5m/s as well as 40 KONE TravelMaster 110 escalators.



"The redevelopment of Funan DigitaLife Mall as a home for innovation and local creative talents is highly anticipated and we are definitely proud to be a part of it. We believe KONE People Flow solutions will contribute positively towards the experiential retail and living experience at the new Funan DigitaLife Mall, bringing a delightful people flow experience for everyone", says Axel Berkling, Executive Vice President for KONE Asia Pacific.

Funan was closed in July 2016 for redevelopment and is slated for completion in at the end of 2019.



The order was booked in the first quarter of 2017.



Read more

Previous press releases on KONE's orders are available at www.kone.com/press including:



March 21, 2017: KONE wins order for twin tower complex, Indonesia1 in Jakarta, Indonesia (http://www.kone.com/en/media/releases/kone-wins-order-for-twin-tower-complex--indonesia1-in-jakarta--indonesia-2017-03-21.aspx)

March 17, 2015: KONE wins order for Sengkang General and Community Hospitals in Singapore (http://www.kone.com/en/media/releases/kone-wins-order-for-sengkang-general-and-community-hospitals-in-singapore-2015-03-17.aspx)

June 25, 2014: KONE wins order for KL118 Tower, the tallest building in Malaysia (http://www.kone.com/en/media/releases/kone-wins-an-order-for-kl118-tower--the-tallest-building-in-malaysia-2014-06-25.aspx)



For further information, please contact:

Liisa Kivelä, Director, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4330. media@kone.com

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion and at the end of the year over 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

