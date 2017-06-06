Addex Therapeutics: Addex Annual General Meeting Scheduled for 22 June 2017

Geneva, Switzerland 6 June 2017 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), announced today that its Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday, 22 June 2017, at 11:00am at the Campus Biotech, Chemin des Mines 9, 1202 Geneva (doors open at 10:30am).

Agenda

1. Approval of the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the business year 2016.

2. Consultative vote on the Compensation Report for the business year 2016.

3. Appropriation of the results.

4. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management.

5. Election and re-elections of members of the Board of Directors and of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

5.1. Re-election of Vincent Lawton as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors;

5.2. Re-election of Raymond Hill as member of the Board of Director;

5.3. Re-election of Timothy Dyer as member of the Board of Director; and

5.4. Election of Roger Mills as member of the Board of Directors.

6. Re-elections of Vincent Lawton and Raymond Hill as the members of the Compensation Committee

7. Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers SA, Geneva as Auditors.

8. Re-election of Robert P. Briner, attorney-at-law, Briner & Brunisholz, Cours des Bastions 5, CH-1205 Geneva as the Independent Voting Rights Representative.

9. Amendments to the Articles of Association

9.1. Extension and increase of the authorized share capital (article 3b of the Articles of Association);

9.2. Increase of the conditional share capital (article 3c of the Articles of Association); and

10. Approval of the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management

10.1. Compensation of the members of the Board of Directors; and

10.2. Compensation of the members of the Executive Management

10.2.1. For the financial year 2017

10.2.2. For the financial year 2018

11. Miscellaneous.

The detailed Annual General Meeting invitation can be found on the Addex Therapeutics website at www.addextherapeutics.com (http://www.addextherapeutics.com).

Addex Therapeutics (www.addextherapeutics.com) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an emerging class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention - the Addex pipeline was generated from this pioneering allosteric modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID with support from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF). In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated with support from the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF). Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In addition, ADX71441 (GABAB receptor PAM) has received regulatory approval to start Phase 1 and is being investigated for its therapeutic use in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A disease (CMT1A), cocaine and alcohol use disorder and nicotine dependence. Discovery programs include mGluR4PAM, mGluR7NAM, TrkBPAM and mGluR3NAM & PAM.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Addex Therapeutics

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 61

Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com (mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com)

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.