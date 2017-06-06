New digital platform created to inspire all those taking to the roads this summer

TomTom (TOM2) today launches TomTom Road Trips, roadtrips.tomtom.com, a free platform which lets travelers discover the worlds' best road trips, and allows them to plan their route for that ultimate journey.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005064/en/

Discover the World's Greatest Rides with TomTom Road Trips (Photo: Business Wire)

With TomTom Road Trips, drivers can find inspiration from a collection of over 90 curated routes1 from across the globe. From the stunning Amalfi Coast, to the sensational Australian Great Ocean Road; the picturesque South African Chapman's Peak, to the epic Route 66.

"We know our customers use their sat navs to help them discover the unknown and explore the world, and with the summer holiday season approaching, we wanted to make it easier for people to discover the best road trips the world has to offer," said Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and managing director of TomTom Consumer. "With TomTom Road Trips drivers and bikers can get inspired, plan, and enjoy the freedom of exploring the open road on a weekend away or holiday road trip."

TomTom Road Trips works seamlessly with TomTom MyDrive, TomTom's existing online route planner. Drivers can pick a route, add stops and Point of Interests (POIs) or even just drag the route to include a particular road they want to drive. Users can then save and sync all their pre-planned routes instantly with their TomTom navigation device2 before they set off. Go and explore the world's best routes, it's as easy as plan, sync go!

Availability

TomTom Road trips is available as of today via roadtrips.tomtom.com.

ENDS

About MyDrive

The TomTom MyDrive app can be downloaded from the App Store and the Google Play Store.

The list of MyDrive compatible products and categories can be found here:

http://uk.support.tomtom.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/19639

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

1 93 routes from launch and more to follow

2 MyDrive compatible devices are listed on http://uk.support.tomtom.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/19639

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005064/en/

Contacts:

TomTom

Media

Rosanne van Poelvoorde

+31 20 75 74 056

pr@tomtom.com

or

Investor Relations

Bisera Grubesic

+31 20 75 75 194

ir@tomtom.com