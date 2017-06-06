HONG KONG, June 6, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Tai United Holdings Limited ("Tai United" or the "Group") (HKSE: 0718), a comprehensive financial business group, principally in areas including Distressed Debt Assets Management in Mainland China, Real Estate Investment, Commodities Trading and Securities Investment and Asset Management, announced that on 2 June 2017, its indirect wholly-owned Singapore-based subsidiary Tai United Asset Management Pte. Ltd. ("Tai United Asset Management") has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") as a Registered Fund Management Company ("RFMC") under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations to officially carry on fund management business in Singapore. In the future, Tai United will actively integrate resources and speed up its development of overseas financial services and investment management businesses to internationalize Group's financial business.Since it began business in Singapore in 2016, Tai United Asset Management has been mainly conducting trading, of securities and derivatives, including futures (induces, foreign exchange, bonds and major commodity futures) and options using macro and hedging strategies, in developed capital markets, aiming for excess returns. After the approval, Tai United will expand the scope of its business as well as its footprint in the capital market, and provide offshore asset management solutions to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals ("HNWIs").Dr. Meng Zhaoyi, Chief Executive Officer of Tai United, said, "Leveraging Singapore's advantages as a financial centre in the Asia Pacific region, the Company attracts investments from HNWIs and builds solid relationships in the country's financial market. In the future, the status of RFMC will strengthen Group's Financial Services Segment by creating synergies with existing securities investment, asset management and insurance brokerage businesses, which further improves the Company's overseas development."About Tai United Holdings LimitedTai United Holdings Limited ("Tai United", HKSE stock code: 0718) is a comprehensive financial business group, principally in areas including Distressed Debt Assets Management in Mainland China, Real Estate Investment in the United Kingdom, Commodities Trading and Securities Investment and Asset Management. We are now holding Type 1, 2 and 9 licenses under the Securities And Future Ordinance, and engaging financial activities includes securities and margin financing, trading and brokerage of future contracts, asset management and money lending. Tai United has approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") as an RFMC to carry on business in fund management in Singapore and has been listed on the Financial Directory maintained by the MAS.For press enquiries:Strategic Financial Relations LimitedVeron Ng Tel: +852 2864 4831 Email: veron.ng@sprg.com.hkSophie Du Tel: +852 2114 4901 Email: sophie.du@sprg.com.hkJenny Lam Tel: +852 2864 4883 Email: jennysy.lam@sprg.com.hkWebsite: http://www.sprg.com.hkSource: Tai United Holdings LimitedCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.