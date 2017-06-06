

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the European Commission has approved the inclusion of Treatment-free Remission or TFR data in the Tasigna or nilotinib Summary of Product Characteristics or SmPC.



TFR is the ability to maintain molecular response (MR) after stopping tyrosine kinase inhibitor or TKI therapy in Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia or CML patients in chronic phase or CP. This is an important milestone for the Ph+ CML community because Tasigna is now the first and only TKI to include information on TFR in the European Union label.



The approval by the EC was based on efficacy and safety findings from the 48- week analyses of two open label trials, ENESTfreedom and ENESTop, which showed that more than 50% of Ph+ CML-CP patients who met the rigorous predefined response criteria of the trials were able to maintain TFR after stopping Tasigna in both in the first-line setting and after switching from Glivec (imatinib).



No new major safety findings were observed in these studies at the 48-week analyses in patients treated with Tasigna beyond those in the known safety profile of Tasigna.



