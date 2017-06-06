Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (Ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), an independent European audiovisual content platform, announces the recruitment of three senior executives to its management team and confirms the appointment of Orla Noonan to its Strategic Committee.

To meet the Group's ambitious development objectives, Mediawan is strengthening its managerial structure through the recruitment of a CFO, a Legal Director and a Deputy CFO.

Guillaume Izabel is appointed Chief Financial Officer, and will notably be responsible for implementing the tools enabling to accompany the Group's growth, steering M&A operations and their financing, as well as overseeing the Group's accounts and financial communication. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Guillaume has a dozen years of corporate and investment banking experience in the European media sector, and is currently M&A Director at Lazard where he accompanied Mediawan's acquisition of Groupe AB.

His Deputy will be Maxime Guichot-Perere, who has over five years of experience in financial consulting at Eight Advisory.

Charlotte Margueritte is appointed Legal Director for Mediawan. Charlotte has close to 15 years of experience with international law firms, notably the last decade with White Case.

Furthermore, as announced at the time of the acquisition of Groupe AB, Orla Noonan CEO of Groupe AB is appointed to Mediawan's Strategic Committee, without being a member of the Supervisory Board.

The Strategic Committee will thus now have six members, headed by Rodolphe Belmer.

Groupe AB's governance structure remains unchanged:

Pierre-Antoine Capton: Chairman;

Orla Noonan: CEO;

Denis Bortot: Deputy CEO responsible for human resources, technical means and IT services;

Richard Maroko: Deputy CEO responsible for programs, acquisitions and the management of audiovisual rights and documentary production;

Valérie Vleeschhouwer: Deputy CEO responsible for all external program sales, relations with independent producers and the setting up of international co-productions.

Pierre-Antoine Capton, Mediawan's Chairman of the Board, says: "The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board are delighted with this considerable strengthening of our executive bodies. The enthusiasm and expertise of our colleagues represent key assets to accompany the implementation of our strategy and our future growth.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses or companies in the traditional and digital media content and entertainment industries in Europe. The Company was formed by Pierre- Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and raised €250 million in April 2016 from an initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

In March 2017, Mediawan acquired Groupe AB and became present in the content and media industries. Founded in 1977, Groupe AB is a leading independent editor, producer and distributor of audiovisual content in French-speaking Europe. It is primarily involved in producing and distributing series, television movies, cartoons and documentaries and in editing TV channels and bundled digital services. The group has a portfolio of 19 channels, widely distributed in French-speaking Europe and Africa. Groupe AB is one of the largest and most diversified content managers in France, with about 12,000 hours of programming in library and internal production of about 80 hours per year. In 2016, Groupe AB achieved adjusted revenues and EBITDA of, respectively, €160m and €37m.

Further information is available on Mediawan's website (www.mediawan.fr) and on Groupe AB's website (www.groupe-ab.fr

