

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector activity maintained strong growth momentum in May, though the rate of growth eased slightly since April, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector dropped to 59.5 in May from 61.1 in April. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders grew sharply in May on the back of strengthening economic conditions and marketing activities. This supported increases in business activity and encouraged firms to raise their workforce numbers.



Nonetheless, the rate of job creation across the sector was the slowest since October 2016.



On the price front, input cost inflation eased in May, but it remained sharp and above the series average. As a result, output prices increased further.



'The forward-looking 'Business Activity: Expected Levels in 12 Months' index strengthened to a three month high in May, with nine times as many respondents predicting an increase in business activity over the next 12 months compared to those that forecast a decrease,' Philip O'Sullivan, Chief Economist at Investec Ireland, said.



