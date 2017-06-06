Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of PA66 resin, will be presenting on heat-stabilized and electrically-neutral nylon 6,6 compounds at the 2017 Performance Polyamides conference.

The presentation, titled "Heat-stable and electrically-neutral PA66 compounds for sensors and connectors used in harsh environments", will focus on Ascend's Vydyne J Series. Vydyne J Series compounds are electrically neutral, heat-stabilized, and offer enhanced flow for the molding of thin wall parts and improved productivity, as well as high dielectric strength and dimensional stability for miniaturized applications such as connectors and other intricate components.

"In working with automotive parts and electrical and electronic component manufacturers, we have developed a number of nylon 6,6 solutions for use in harsh environments," said Jeff Fritsch, Ascend's business development manager for Europe. "Vydyne products deliver superior hydrolysis, chemical and heat resistance, and are used in numerous sensors and connector applications. The unique properties of our nylon 6,6 resins and compounds are helping the automotive industry adapt to new technologies and global trends."

Ascend's presentation will be given on June 7, 2017, at the Maritim Hotel in Cologne, Germany.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals. Ascend is one of the world's largest integrated PA66 producers, with its own in-house manufacturing facilities, ensuring total security of supply. Ascend's product range has earned it an unequalled reputation for quality, innovative techniques and an enlightened approach to business that expands the horizons of possibility. With eight global locations and more than 2,400 people working at our sites around the world, Ascend has the inspiration, the expertise, the people and the attitude toward innovation to consistently deliver the right solution for customers.

Together, we're making a difference.

Together, we're inspiring everyday.

More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and healthcare sectors. The firm's purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio companies generate revenues of approximately $8 billion annually and employ approximately 9,000 people. The firm currently manages more than $1.5 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com

