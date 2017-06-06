sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 06.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0RNK4 ISIN: CY0100962113 
06.06.2017 | 08:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Songa Offshore SE: May fleet update

Songa Equinox achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 99% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.

Songa Endurance achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 99% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. 
 
Songa Encourage achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 98% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. 

Songa Enabler achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 100% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. Please also note that the announced April 2017 earnings efficiency of 88% has been revised to 99%. 
 
Songa Delta, Songa Dee and Songa Trym are stacked and marketed for new employment.  
 
6 June 2017
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

