Songa Offshore SE: May fleet update

Songa Equinox achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 99% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.
Songa Endurance achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 99% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.
Songa Encourage achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 98% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.
Songa Enabler achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 100% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. Please also note that the announced April 2017 earnings efficiency of 88% has been revised to 99%.
Songa Delta, Songa Dee and Songa Trym are stacked and marketed for new employment.
6 June 2017
Limassol, Cyprus
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire