Songa Offshore SE: May fleet update

Songa Equinox achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 99% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.



Songa Endurance achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 99% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.



Songa Encourage achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 98% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.



Songa Enabler achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 100% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. Please also note that the announced April 2017 earnings efficiency of 88% has been revised to 99%.



Songa Delta, Songa Dee and Songa Trym are stacked and marketed for new employment.



6 June 2017

Limassol, Cyprus



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

