sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,607 Euro		-0,211
-4,38 %
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,598
4,698
08:55
4,673
4,712
05.06.
06.06.2017 | 08:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Qatalum working to solve logistical challenges arising from Middle-East tensions

The Qatalum aluminium plant is working to solve outbound logistical challenges arising from the uncertain situation in the Middle-East after Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut off transportation links and severed diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Qatalum is a joint venture between Hydro and Qatar Petroleum, and is producing more than 600,000 tonnes per year of value-add primary aluminum to customers in Asia, Europe and the U.S. Most Qatalum shipments normally go through the large Jebel Ali port in UAE, but this port looks to be closed for all Qatar shipments from Tuesday morning.

Supported by owners Hydro and Qatar Petroleum, the Qatalum JV is currently working to find alternative shipment routes to enable it to continue to serve its global customers.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Erik Brynhildsbakken
Cellular +47 41751271
E-mail Erik.Brynhildsbakken@hydro.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)