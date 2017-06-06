Norsk Hydro: Qatalum working to solve logistical challenges arising from Middle-East tensions

The Qatalum aluminium plant is working to solve outbound logistical challenges arising from the uncertain situation in the Middle-East after Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut off transportation links and severed diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Qatalum is a joint venture between Hydro and Qatar Petroleum, and is producing more than 600,000 tonnes per year of value-add primary aluminum to customers in Asia, Europe and the U.S. Most Qatalum shipments normally go through the large Jebel Ali port in UAE, but this port looks to be closed for all Qatar shipments from Tuesday morning.

Supported by owners Hydro and Qatar Petroleum, the Qatalum JV is currently working to find alternative shipment routes to enable it to continue to serve its global customers.

