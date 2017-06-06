

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings in Japan increased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Tuesday.



Gross earnings climbed 0.5 percent year-over-year in April, after remaining flat in March, which was revised from a 0.4 percent fall reported earlier.



Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise for the month.



Contractual gross earnings went up 0.4 percent annually in April and special cash earnings grew notably by 5.6 percent.



At the same time, real cash earnings showed no variations in In April, after a 0.3 percent decrease in March.



