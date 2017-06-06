

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open a tad lower on Tuesday as oil prices resumed slide on supply glut worries and the dollar edged down against both the euro and the pound after the release of weak factory orders and service sector activity data.



Asian stocks are trading mostly lower after Wall Street's stumble overnight. The dollar hit a six-week low versus the yen as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of general elections in Britain, a ECB meeting and a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey in the United States - all scheduled for Thursday.



According to the latest Survation poll conducted on Friday and Saturday, British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has shrunk from 17 to just 1 percentage point.



Investors also keep an eye on the Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting next week, with most economists expecting a 25 bps rate hike.



In economic releases, British consumers reduced their spending in May as household budgets were increasingly squeezed by rising inflation, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed Tuesday.



Like-for-like sales declined 0.4 percent in the month from the previous year, when they advanced 0.5 percent. Overall retail sales rose 0.2 percent compared to a growth of 1.4 percent in May 2016.



Investor sentiment and retail sales figures from the euro area are slated for release later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed slightly lower to snap a two-day winning streak as investors kept an eye on the latest terrorist attack in London over the weekend and the decision by Arab countries to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.



The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped around 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.2 percent.



European markets ended Monday's session with modest losses as investors remained focused on upcoming U.K. election as well as ECB and FOMC meetings. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.1 percent.



France's CAC 40 index declined 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent, while the German markets were closed for a public holiday.



