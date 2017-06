GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L) announced that Carole Cran has tendered her resignation from the Group to enable her to take up a new role as CFO of Forth Ports Ltd. The Group said Carole will leave the business following an orderly handover within the next 12 months.



The Board of Aggreko will be initiating a process to identify her successor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX