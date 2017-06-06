

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) announced Tuesday that it it has received premarket approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for cytomegalovirus or CMV testing on automated QIAsymphony platform for critical and frequently performed viral infection test for transplant patients.



Qiagen's automated artus CMV QS-RGQ MDx kit can be used on QIAGEN's QIAsymphony platform. It provides fast, reproducible, high-quality test results for use as an aid in the management of solid organ transplant patients who are undergoing anti-CMV therapy, the company noted.



The CMV kit, which processes human plasma samples -EDTA tube collection-, is a migration of the FDA-approved artus CMV RGQ MDx Kit to the QIAsymphony platform and offers many benefits in the management of solid organ transplant patients undergoing anti-CMV therapy:



Patients who have undergone organ transplantation have an elevated risk of infection from CMV, which is a common virus that infects people of all ages. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, over half of all adults by age 40 have been infected with CMV. Once CMV is in a person's body, it stays there for life in latent form and can reactivate.



The U.S. market for annual CMV testing is estimated at about 1.1 million tests.



