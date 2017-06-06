ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. and Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, today announced ABN AMRO Clearing has contracted to make available the TT trading platform to ABN AMRO Clearing's customers globally. This agreement furthers the long-standing partnership between Trading Technologies and ABN AMRO Clearing, which is also a distributor of TT's legacy X_TRADER® platform.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, professional traders who obtain software through ABN AMRO Clearing will have access to TT's fully integrated suite of trading tools, including Autospreader®, charting and analytics, block trading and TT Desktop, TT's highest-performing user interface for complex workspaces that span across up to 16 monitors.

"We are pleased to offer ABN AMRO Clearing customers access to TT's professional trading tools and enhanced execution services," said James Fairweather, Global Director of Global Execution Services at ABN AMRO Clearing. "Additionally, TT's ease of deployment, on-the-go access and global connectivity will deliver great value to our international network of professional traders and derivatives brokers."

Steven Stewart, Managing Director, EMEA Sales for Trading Technologies, commented, "We are excited to bring our latest and best technology to ABN AMRO Clearing customers and provide their users with a robust, streamlined trading experience. Orders entered through TT will execute through our co-located data centers, providing users with extreme low-latency performance, regardless of the trader's location."

The TT platform delivers unmatched power and speed with secure, go-anywhere market access and trade execution through the software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. Designed specifically for professional trading, TT incorporates a diverse range of customizable tools to accommodate trading styles that range from manual point-and-click trading to automated order entry.

About ABN AMRO Clearing

ABN AMRO Clearing is one of the world's leading providers of clearing and financing services for listed derivatives and cash securities, OTC products, warrants, commodities and FX. With 11 offices globally employing more than 800 staff, ABN AMRO Clearing services clients on 160+ exchanges, MTFs, dark pools and FX liquidity centres and consistently ranks as a top 3 clearer in most time zones. We consistently post over 20% market shares of transactions cleared on most relevant derivatives exchanges globally. ABN AMRO Clearing offers an integrated approach to global transaction processing, financial logistics and risk management and processes over 16 million trades per day. ABN AMRO Clearing received the FOW Award as the 'Proprietary Traders' Clearing Firm of the Year' (Dec 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016); the CTA Intelligence Award for FCM Best Client Service (US, Jan 2015 and Jan 2016), FCM Innovation (US, Jan 2017), Best FCM Overall (Europe, Nov 2015) and Best FCM Client Service (Europe, Nov 2016). We also received the HFM-Week Service Award for Best Prime Broker Client Service (Europe, Apr 2016). For more information: www.abnamroclearing.com.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (https://www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software and solutions for a wide variety of users including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. TT provides access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity platforms via their TT® and X_TRADER® trading platforms.

