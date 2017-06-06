Tallinn, 2017-06-06 08:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for May 2017



In May 2017 AS Tallink Grupp transported 803 252 passengers, which is a 0.7% decrease compared to May 2016. The number of cargo units increased by 13.1% to 32 514 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 7.8% to 95 257 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2017 were the following:



May 2017 May 2016 Change Passengers 803 252 809 296 -0.7% Finland - Sweden 218 247 219 700 -0.7% Estonia - Finland 435 128 459 086 -5.2% Estonia - Sweden 90 573 87 415 3.6% Latvia - Sweden 59 304 43 095 37.6% Cargo Units 32 514 28 757 13.1% Finland - Sweden 6 396 6 174 3.6% Estonia - Finland 21 175 18 297 15.7% Estonia - Sweden 3 931 3 673 7.0% Latvia - Sweden 1 012 613 65.1% Passenger Vehicles 95 257 103 339 -7.8% Finland - Sweden 10 962 12 117 -9.5% Estonia - Finland 72 201 80 582 -10.4% Estonia - Sweden 6 000 6 160 -2.6% Latvia - Sweden 6 094 4 480 36.0%



The following operational factors influenced the development in May 2017:



ESTONIA - FINLAND



On 12 December 2016 the cruise ferry Silja Europa started operating the Tallinn-Helsinki route cruise service, during the period of 13 March to 29 August 2016, the route was operated with two ships, the Baltic Queen and Silja Europa.



On 29 January 2017 the new LNG fast ferry Megastar started operating Tallink Shuttle service on the Tallinn-Helsinki route and replaced fast ferry Superstar.



LATVIA - SWEDEN



The cruise ferry Romantika started operating on the Riga-Stockholm route on 12 December 2016 as second ship on the route next to cruise ferry Isabelle.



Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634230