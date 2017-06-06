

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Permanent job placements in the U.K. grew at the fastest pace in just over two years in April, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The number of people placed in permanent jobs increased notably in May and the rate of expansion was the fastest for 25 months.



Temporary or contract staff placements also rose at a steeper pace, and recorded the strongest rate of growth since March 2015.



The availability of permanent and temporary candidates declined at sharper rates in April.



On a regional basis, all monitored UK regions registered growth in permanent placements in May, led by the South of England and London.



