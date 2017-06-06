

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - KCom Group plc (KCOM.L) reported profit before tax of 30.5 million pounds for year ended 31 March 2017 compared to 88.7 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent decreased to 24.8 million pounds or 4.81 pence per share from 71.1 million pounds or 13.82 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax decreased to 38.5 million pounds from 47.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 6.05 pence compared to 7.46 pence.



The Group said its results are in line with expectations, and the year-over-year reduction is largely due to continuing decline in legacy business and additional cost of the national fibre network outsource.



Fiscal year revenue was 331.3 million pounds compared to 349.2 million pounds, prior year. Enterprise revenue was grown by 5%, with top five customers growing by 16%.



The Board of KCom Group recommended a final dividend of 4.00 pence per share, to make 6.00 pence per share for the full year. Subject to shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting on 21 July 2017, the final dividend will be paid on 1 August 2017 to shareholders on the register as at 23 June 2017.



