Russell Tobin, a division of Pride Global, a leading professional recruitment and staffing organization, announced their international expansion into London, England today; appointing Damian Byrne as Director. The geographic expansion aligns with Russell Tobin's significant growth plans and enhances the reach of the firm's current footprint in the United States. To inquire about the firm's London expansion, please visit russelltobin.com/london.

"We live in a global world where our service can be extended to our clients in most regions," Leo Russell, President of Pride Global said. "Over 80% of our clients that we service in the United States have a similar presence in London and we're excited to bring our best-in-class service to them internationally."

The London-based practices will mirror Russell Tobin's already established market leading placement offerings which include Accounting & Finance, Administrative, Banking Operations, Creative Services, Engineering, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal Services, Marketing Communications, Recruiting for Recruiters (R4R) and Sales.

"It's refreshing to see our expansion through a commitment to authenticity and hard work," Tim Tobin, Managing Director of Russell Tobin stated. "I'm excited to have Damian Byrne extend our bespoke services to all of the stakeholders we currently support in the states and future partners abroad."

"I am incredibly excited to be leading and developing the Russell Tobin brand here in the UK and Europe," Mr. Byrne said. "I truly believe we can disrupt and considerably improve on what is currently available to both clients and candidates in an incredibly fast moving and mature market."Â

Mr. Byrne brings over 15 years of experience in talent acquisition and recruitment for various global hedge funds and investment banks in the UK and Australia.

About Russell Tobin

Russell TobinÂ is a minority-owned professional recruitment and staffing advisory firm assisting clients with direct hire and contract talent search. Having a depth and breadth of industry expertise, our subject matter experts provide customized and swift solutions to fulfill client hiring needs.

About Pride Global

Pride GlobalÂ is an integrated human capital solutions and advisory firm headquartered in New York with operating companies throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, India and Brazil. Pride Global companies focus on a diverse array of services including vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization, and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor.

