Ripjar, the UK-based strategic intelligence company, has been named a Cool Vendor in Analytics in the 2017 Gartner report.

The 2017 Cool Vendor research recognises companies that "let business users find and explain insights automatically, build analytic models and uncover relationships in unstructured data."

Tom Griffin, Ripjar's CEO, said: "It is fantastic to be recognised by a leading research company in this way. At Ripjar, we truly believe that by combining machine learning, scalable graphing technology and visual analytics a step change can be achieved that will revolutionise how global companies and government can protect themselves against complex and growing risks such as cybercrime and fraud."

The Gartner report notes that "the new-generation modern business intelligence platforms are moving beyond visual data discovery toward a new wave of analytics transformation, which includes smarter capabilities for accessing, understanding and analysing disparate information to deliver key insights."

Using advanced visual analytics and next-generation deep-learning techniques, Ripjar's platform can extract meaning and value from unstructured data as well as resolve complex issues in the fight against fraud such as identity-matching at scale.

The Cool Vendor analysis summarised that "data and analytics leaders wanting to stay ahead of competitors should be inspired by these Cool Vendors and continue modernising their analytics initiative."

To read the full report "Cool Vendors in Analytics, 2017," by Joao Tapadinhas, Carlie J. Idoine, Cindi Howson, James Laurence Richardson, Rita L. Sallam, 24 May 2017, click here (requires Gartner subscription).

About Ripjar:

Ripjar was founded in 2012 by five former members of the U.K. Intelligence agency, GCHQ. Ripjar is building a suite of products that help protect global companies and governments from corruption, money laundering, fraud, cyber crime and terrorism. Ripjar's next-generation Strategic Intelligence Platform ("Ripjar SI") fuses deep learning technology, advanced analytics and global data collection to tackle some of the most difficult analytic challenges. The diversity of problems, scalability and usability of Ripjar technology in the enterprise sector uniquely sets a path for growth.

