REDWOOD CITY, CA and FREIBURG, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Synthego, a leading provider of genome engineering solutions, today announces the University of Freiburg has been chosen for its synthetic sgRNA grant as Synthego launches expanded product availability in Germany. The University of Freiburg, selected for its research in AD-HIES, a rare immunodeficiency disorder, was one of eight institutions chosen for the exclusive grant from Synthego, which totaled $160,000 USD in synthetic sgRNA to help scientists conduct CRISPR gene editing research with the highest editing efficiency.

Critical for successful editing in primary cells and stem cells, Synthego's full length 100-mer synthetic sgRNA can be chemically modified to protect against innate immune responses. This allows for maximum editing efficiency and consistency in these cell types.

Researching gene therapy applications and potential protocols for the treatment of AD-HIES, the University of Freiburg Medical Center for Translational Cell Research is using CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited patient-derived stem cells with the ultimate objective of developing a model for potential treatment of other rare autosomal-dominant primary immunodeficiency disorders.

"With the help of Synthego's synthetic sgRNA, we will develop CRISPR-Cas platform-based technologies to establish protocols, with the goal of curing Hyper-immunoglobulin E syndrome (HIES) through a genetic intervention in patient-derived HSCs," said Dr. Giandomenico Turchiano, Scientist, University of Freiburg Medical Center.

"The University of Freiburg's research into AD-HIES is another example of CRISPR's potential to cure the world's diseases," said Ted Tisch, COO at Synthego. "We are proud to be able to play a key part of the CRISPR research and discovery process."

Synthego is focused on delivering products with the highest editing efficiency, fastest turnaround time, and lowest costs for scientists. The company's flagship product line, CRISPRevolution, is the world's leading synthetic RNA portfolio which includes full length 100-mer sgRNA Kits for CRISPR, custom and chemically modified RNA, and screening libraries. Most recently, Synthego launched the world's fastest CRISPR design tool for all levels of researchers, with access to over 100,000 curated genomes.

To try the world's easiest CRISPR design tool visit: design.synthego.com

For more information on Synthego visit: www.synthego.com

About Synthego

Founded by former SpaceX engineers, Synthego is a leading provider of genome engineering solutions. The company's flagship product, CRISPRevolution, is a portfolio of synthetic RNA designed for CRISPR genome editing and research. Synthego's vision is to bring precision and automation to genome engineering, enabling rapid and cost-effective research with consistent results for every scientist.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Synthego customers include leading institutions in over 30 countries around the world and 10 of the top 10 global biology and biochemistry universities.

Media Contact

Jessica Garcia

Uproar PR for Synthego

321-236-0102

Email Contact or Email Contact



