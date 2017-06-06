Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension Developed Novel Copper Nanoparticles that are Resistant to Oxidation

The company has filed a patent application in the U.S. for this unique development

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leader in the field of 3D printed electronics (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., has developed novel copper nanoparticles that are resistant to oxidation and fuse into a conductive line after sintering process at temperatures lower than 160 degrees Celsius.

The subsidiary has filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for this unique development.

The main challenge in developing nano-copper ink is oxidation of the particles, including oxidation during sintering into a continuous conductive trace. Typically, sintering of copper nanoparticles requires significant energy (high temperatures, lasers, powerful lamps) in an oxygen-free atmosphere, which can be an expensive and complex process.

Nano Dimension has developed novel copper nanoparticles that are resistant to oxidation in air, and also during the sintering process that is required to create a continuous conductive trace. The innovative copper nanoparticles are packed into a unique spherical cluster and have properties similar to a core/shell structure:

The innovative copper nanoparticles are used as a basis to develop conductive ink that can significantly reduce the cost of the raw-materials used in 3D printing of electronics and PCBs.

Copper is the second most conductive element after silver, but is significantly cheaper. Development of a stable, oxidation resistant, low-temperature sintering copper ink is a breakthrough in inkjet technology, and has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of printing conductive traces. This development may open Nano Dimension to many additional markets and various printing applications such as printing on flexible films like polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which can withstand temperatures of up to 100 to 150 degrees Celsius, radio frequency identification antennas, membrane switches and sensors.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension, founded in 2012, focuses on development of advanced 3D printed electronics systems and advanced additive manufacturing. Nano Dimension's unique products combine three advanced technologies: 3D inkjet, 3D software, and nanomaterials. The company's primary products include the first 3D printer dedicated to printing multi-layer PCBs (printed circuit boards), and advanced nanotechnology-based conductive and dielectric inks.

In addition to the trading of the company's American Depositary Shares on NASDAQ, the company's ordinary shares are also traded on the TASE in Israel. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the depositary for Nano Dimension.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward looking statements in this press release when we discuss the potential and possible uses of our products, that the company's products may significantly reduce the cost of 3D printing of conductive traces, electronics and PCBs and open the company to many additional markets and printing applications. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to us. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nano Dimension's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 7, 2017, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

SOURCE: Nano Dimension Ltd.