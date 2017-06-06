sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,915 Euro		-0,305
-1,21 %
WKN: 920860 ISIN: CA8265161064 Ticker-Symbol: WRW 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIERRA WIRELESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIERRA WIRELESS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,749
25,425
10:32
24,89
25,605
10:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIERRA WIRELESS INC
SIERRA WIRELESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIERRA WIRELESS INC24,915-1,21 %