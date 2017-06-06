Keynotes by Sierra Wireless CTO, PwC, Google and Flex will be featured, along with technology demonstrations, at 5th annual Innovation Summit for IoT developers and business leaders

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSX:SW), a leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that technical experts and business leaders in the IoT ecosystem will converge, exchange and learn about key topics, such as LPWA, 5G, IoT security, open source, Smart SIMs and the vision for global connectivity, at the fifth annual Innovation Summit, June 13, 2017, at the Paris Novotel Tour Eiffel.

The event offers both business and technical tracks, as well as customer and partner demonstrations of the company's latest mangOH™ open hardware, Legato™ Platform and Ready-to-Connect technology.

Highly anticipated presentations include:

Renaud Perrier, Head of Google Cloud ISV Partnerships, EMEA APAC, sharing ideas about how cloud technology and capabilities will simplify the adoption of IoT solutions in the enterprise;

Vaibhav Parmar, Partner, PwC, speaking about how businesses are transforming thanks to IoT technology;

Wade Lindsey, Director Product Management, Connected Living, and Djordje Simic, Senior Connectivity Expert, Flex, speaking about connecting people, vehicles and the home; and

Philippe Guillemette, Chief Technology Officer, Sierra Wireless, discussing the future of IoT networks and the implications for businesses.

Sessions include:

5G for the IoT: New Business Enabled by 5G , a panel discussion featuring executives from the GSMA, Intel, Orange, Qualcomm and OT Morpho, moderated by Adarsh Krishnan, Senior Analyst at ABI Research;

, a panel discussion featuring executives from the GSMA, Intel, Orange, Qualcomm and OT Morpho, moderated by Adarsh Krishnan, Senior Analyst at ABI Research; Real-world use cases and business perspectives presented by Sierra Wireless customers, including Hino Motors (a Toyota Group company), Invers, Zobox Limited and Arval about their own connected applications, moderated by Robin Duke-Woolley, Founder and CEO of Beecham Research;

How Open Source Technologies are Transforming the Industrial IoT , with Ashish Syal, Founder of the mangOH Platform and Jen Chitty, Lead Architect of the Legato Open Source Linux Platform;

, with Ashish Syal, Founder of the mangOH Platform and Jen Chitty, Lead Architect of the Legato Open Source Linux Platform; Security in the IoT Space , with Larry Leblanc, Chief Engineer, Security, Sierra Wireless;

, with Larry Leblanc, Chief Engineer, Security, Sierra Wireless; Cellular LPWA: Current Status and Deployments , with Nicolas Damour, Senior Manager, Business Innovation and Thierry Uguen, Director, Product Line Management, Sierra Wireless;

, with Nicolas Damour, Senior Manager, Business Innovation and Thierry Uguen, Director, Product Line Management, Sierra Wireless; Global Connectivity: Fact or Fiction? , with Cyril Hullin, VP Product Marketing, Cloud Connectivity Services, Sierra Wireless; and

, with Cyril Hullin, VP Product Marketing, Cloud Connectivity Services, Sierra Wireless; and Tutorials and hands-on workshops for building IoT applications and connecting them through the cloud.

The showroom will feature 24 live IoT demonstrations showcasing tomorrow's technologies in action, including Sierra Wireless' Ready-to-Connect module with embedded Smart SIM connecting sensor data from a (miniature) rally vehicle, and sending that data through the mobile network to the AirVantage® IoT platform.

Innovation Summit sponsors include platinum sponsors Flex and Intel, along with Jabil, Qualcomm, Altair Semiconductor, L&T Technology Services, Mediatek, OT Morpho, Simulity, Taoglas Antenna Solutions and USI.

