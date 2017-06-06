

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased for the second straight month in April, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 6.1 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 7.4 percent spike in March. Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of non-food products grew 9.7 percent annually in April and those of food, beverages and tobacco products went up by 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged down 0.2 percent from March, when it increased by 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX