Docker Enterprise Edition Now Available on G-Cloud 9 Framework

LONDON, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Docker today announced that Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) has been accepted to G-Cloud 9, the U.K. government's latest framework designed to simplify and accelerate adoption of cloud-based services within the public sector. Docker's robust Container as a Service (CaaS) platform for modernizing the software supply chain is now available on the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace through Docker reseller partners Amazic and Quru.

"The public sector is poised for modernization, but in order for this shift to occur, technology needs to be accessible, transformative and compliant," said Sandor Klein, VP, EMEA at Docker. "Docker not only addresses these needs as part of the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace, but also allows for public sector organizations to grow their DevOps initiatives and modernize their application architectures at a speed that best suits their needs. A container-centric strategy is central to increasing efficiencies, gaining agility and driving down costs and Docker Enterprise Edition gives organizations the tools to seamlessly put these strategic initiatives in motion."

Operated by the Crown Commercial Service, G-Cloud 9 is a compliant route to market that enables public sector organizations to easily search for and consume cloud services, including infrastructure, platform, software and specialist cloud services. The framework allows these public sector organizations to purchase services without requiring them to run a full tender or competition procurement process.

Now available on the G-Cloud 9 Digital Marketplace, Docker EE delivers a secure, agile and cost-efficient platform for public sector organizations to build, ship and run any application - regardless of the infrastructure. Whether for central and local government agencies, educational institutions or health services, Docker enables organizations to manage their applications securely across the entire software supply chain, while also increasing operational efficiencies and minimizing costs.

To provide organizations with a pathway to modern applications and microservices, Docker recently launched the Modernize Traditional Applications (MTA) program in partnership with Avanade, Cisco, HPE and Microsoft. Through MTA, organizations can dockerize existing legacy applications without touching the source code - transforming them in hybrid cloud deployments, while gaining significant total cost of ownership savings. Organizations can now transform at a pace that best aligns with their respective needs.

Docker Enterprise Edition Accelerates Business-critical Application Deployments

Docker Enterprise Edition (EE)is a commercial platform for enterprise development and IT ops teams that build, run, and operate business-critical applications in production at scale across the software supply chain. Comprised of a container runtime, with integrated and multi-tenant orchestration, security and management in addition to an ecosystem of certified technologies, Docker EE gives enterprises an open container platform that ensures a simplified yet rich user experience. This modular platform makes it easy to install, configure and upgrade Docker on certified infrastructure (operating systems and cloud providers). Docker EE is available in three tiers: Basic comes with the Docker platform, support and certification and Standard and Advanced tiers add advanced container management (Docker Datacenter) and Docker Security Scanning.

To procure Docker Enterprise Edition through G-Cloud's Digital Marketplace, please visit the dedicated page for Amazic or Quru.

