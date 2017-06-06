Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

6 June 2017

Acorn Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of 4.5 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 December 2017, which represents an increase of 12.5% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Ex Dividend Date 15 June 2017 Record Date 16 June 2017 Payment Date 30 June 2017 Dividend per Share 4.5 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

For information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498

Premier Asset Management

Nigel Sidebottom + 44 (0) 1483 30 60 90