Dienstag, 06.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

06.06.2017 | 09:34
PR Newswire

Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire
London, June 5

6 June 2017

Acorn Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of 4.5 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 December 2017, which represents an increase of 12.5% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Ex Dividend Date15 June 2017
Record Date16 June 2017
Payment Date30 June 2017
Dividend per Share4.5 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

For information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498

Premier Asset Management
Nigel Sidebottom + 44 (0) 1483 30 60 90


