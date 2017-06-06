Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire
6 June 2017
Acorn Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of 4.5 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 December 2017, which represents an increase of 12.5% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|Ex Dividend Date
|15 June 2017
|Record Date
|16 June 2017
|Payment Date
|30 June 2017
|Dividend per Share
|4.5 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For information please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498
Premier Asset Management
Nigel Sidebottom + 44 (0) 1483 30 60 90