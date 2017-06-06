Namirial at CIAB 2017 by FEBRABAN in São Paulo (Brazil)

SENIGALLIA, Italy, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Visit Namirial's stand # E17 at the biggest technology event for the banking industry in Latin America

Another step forward for Namirial in its internationalization process. After the acquisition of the worldwide leading company in the e-signature market, Xyzmo, Namirial will participate - for the very first time - at CIAB 2017, the most important event in the Latin-American market for technology applied to the banking market, organized by FEBRABAN (The Brazilian Banks Federation) that will take place in São Paulo (Brazil) from June 6 to June 8, 2017.

The participation to CIAB, in parallel with the opening of its own subsidiary based in São Paulo, confirm that the Latin American market is strategic for Namirial.

"Along with its state-of-the-art e-signature platform with biometric features" says Gianluca Donnini, Namirial Latam Country Manager, "we will introduce, for the first time in Latam, our new platformLiveID& eSignAnyWhere, the first omnichannel solution for Customer Onboarding 100% digital, designed specifically to move any sale or CRM process to digital channels and to allow executing legally binding contracts through a video and chat box system".

"We have been following the Latin-American market for some time," says Luigi Enrico Tomasini, CEO Namirial Group, "and we think that video onboarding can be a valid answer to the client identification issues that digital banks face every time they engage with a unknown client on a fully digital channel".

Namirial will be at the E/17 stand to meet its current partners and possibly new ones in order to open new markets or verticals and increase its presence all over Latam.

About Namirial

Namirial is ainternationalSoftware and Service Company and a Trust Service Provider, which offers Trust Services like e-signature, time stamping, registered e-mail, e-invoicing and digital archiving to more than1 million customers. Namirial, which has more than 350 employees,has installed more than 400.000 seats of its handwritten biometric signature SW and process several millions of transactions every day.

