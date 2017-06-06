Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for May 2017.
- The May 2017 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,471 million, up +42.8% compared to May 2016 and stable (+0.2%) from the previous month. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €548 million, up +22.5% compared to May 2016 and steady from the previous month. Our ETF offering remained stable this month with 809 listings at the end of May compared to 790 end of 2016.
- The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 222,863 contracts in May 2017, up +14.1% compared to May 2016 and down -18.1% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 260,315 contracts in May 2017, up 39.0% compared to May 2016 and relatively stable (-1.5%) from the previous month.
- In May 2017, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 34,968 contracts, down by -10.1% compared to May 2016 and down -42.7% from the previous month.
- On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 531,605 contracts (+1.6% compared to end of May 2016) and the open interest was up at 15,151,176 contracts (-3.5% compared to end of May 2016).
- In May 2017, Euronext had two new listings with VolkerWessels in Amsterdam and Prodways Group in Paris that altogether raised €633 million. In addition, €1.6 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €2 billion of follow-on equity.
|European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|May-17
|Apr-17
|May-16
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|Nb trading days
|22
|18
|22
|105
|105
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|May-17
|Apr-17
|
Change %
|May-16
|
Change %
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|
Change %
|Total Cash Market 1
|47 013 234
|38 211 738
|23,0%
|33 984 218
|38,3%
|198 955 532
|203 103 154
|-2,0%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|2 136 965
|2 122 874
|0,7%
|1 544 737
|38,3%
|1 894 815
|1 934 316
|-2,0%
|TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted)
|Eur million
|May-17
|Apr-17
|
Change %
|May-16
|
Change %
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|
Change %
|Total Cash Market 1
|186 360,6
|152 238,9
|22,4%
|130 516,6
|42,8%
|792 039,1
|790 699,9
|0,2%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|8 470,9
|8 457,7
|0,2%
|5 932,6
|42,8%
|7 543,2
|7 530,5
|0,2%
|LISTINGS
|Number of Issuers
|May-17
|Apr-17
|
Change %
|May-16
|
Change %
|December 2016
|Change
|EURONEXT 2
|1 281
|1 279
|0,2%
|1 319
|-2,9%
|1297
|-1,2%
|SMEs
|740
|739
|0,1%
|766
|-3,4%
|755
|-2,0%
|EURONEXT
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|May-17
|Apr-17
|
Change %
|May-16
|
Change %
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|
Change %
|Nb New Listings
|2
|2
|7
|10
|11
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over alloment
|633
|426
|48,5%
|1 397
|-54,7%
|1 249
|1 698
|-26,4%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|626
|426
|46,7%
|1 228
|-49,0%
|1 208
|1 529
|-21,0%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|1 964
|10 591
|-81,5%
|5 655
|-65,3%
|24 192
|15 809
|53,0%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|1 606
|4 276
|-62,4%
|7 670
|-79,1%
|18 257
|12 986
|40,6%
|Financials Bonds
|29 008
|11 960
|142,5%
|13 838
|109,6%
|81 254
|70 727
|14,9%
|Public/SemiPublic Bonds
|5 245
|1 877
|179,4%
|4 321
|21,4%
|24 054
|21 270
|13,1%
|Others
|673
|2 245
|-70,0%
|1 361
|-50,6%
|17 448
|15 342
|13,7%
|Total Money Raised 4
|39 129
|31 376
|24,7%
|34 242
|14,3%
|166 454
|137 832
|20,8%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|May-17
|Apr-17
| Change
MOM
|May-16
|Change YOY
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|1
|0
|5
|5
|9
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over alloment
|58
|0
|534
|-89,1%
|248
|835
|-70,3%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|51
|0
|478
|-89,4%
|233
|779
|-70,1%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|465
|190
|144,7%
|940
|-50,6%
|3 236
|2 312
|40,0%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|0
|61
|50
|79
|107
|-25,8%
|Financials Bonds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|580
|Total Money Raised 4
|523
|251
|108,3%
|1 524
|-65,7%
|3 563
|3 834
|-7,1%
|1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds
|2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market
|3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017
|4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|May-17
|Apr-17
|May-16
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|Nb trading days
|22
|18
|22
|105
|105
|Volume (in lots)
|May-17
|Apr-17
|
Change %
|May-16
|
Change %
|
Jan 2017 till
|
Jan 2016 till
|
Change %
|Equity
|10 629 906
|9 653 950
|10,1%
|8 417 893
|26,3%
|50 511 434
|48 614 593
|3,9%
|of which Atomx
|46 102
|42 185
|236 047
|271 640
|Index
|4 902 979
|4 898 541
|0,1%
|4 297 332
|14,1%
|24 085 679
|23 975 061
|0,5%
|of which Atomx
|6 600
|26 400
|66 281
|58 040
|Futures
|3 826 981
|3 766 939
|1,6%
|3 588 276
|6,7%
|18 514 001
|19 257 177
|-3,9%
|of which Atomx
|6 000
|19 300
|58 581
|58 040
|Options
|1 075 998
|1 131 602
|-4,9%
|709 056
|51,8%
|5 571 678
|4 717 884
|18,1%
|of which Atomx
|600
|7 100
|7 700
|0
|Individual Equity
|5 726 927
|4 755 409
|20,4%
|4 120 561
|39,0%
|26 425 755
|24 639 532
|7,2%
|of which Atomx
|39 502
|15 785
|169 766
|213 600
|Futures
|108 302
|22 316
|385,3%
|56 137
|92,9%
|165 289
|117 891
|40,2%
|of which Atomx
|12 000
|0
|20 000
|9 000
|Options
|5 618 625
|4 733 093
|18,7%
|4 064 424
|38,2%
|26 260 466
|24 521 641
|7,1%
|of which Atomx
|27 502
|15 785
|149 766
|204 600
|Commodity
|769 306
|1 098 229
|-30,0%
|855 936
|-10,1%
|5 288 724
|6 273 328
|-15,7%
|Futures
|705 276
|1 026 409
|-31,3%
|753 768
|-6,4%
|4 919 883
|5 406 013
|-9,0%
|Options
|64 030
|71 820
|-10,8%
|102 168
|-37,3%
|368 841
|867 315
|-57,5%
|Other
|0
|0
|4 758
|18 399
|24 586
|-25,2%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|4 758
|18 399
|24 586
|-25,2%
|Total Futures
|4 640 559
|4 815 664
|-3,6%
|4 398 181
|5,5%
|23 599 173
|24 781 081
|-4,8%
|Total Options
|6 758 653
|5 936 515
|13,8%
|4 880 406
|38,5%
|32 219 384
|30 131 426
|6,9%
|Total Euronext
|11 399 212
|10 752 179
|6,0%
|9 278 587
|22,9%
|55 818 557
|54 912 507
|1,6%
|ADV (in lots)
|May-17
|Apr-17
|
Change %
|May-16
|
Change %
|
Jan 2017 till
|
Jan 2016 till
|
Change %
|Equity
|483 178
|536 331
|-9,9%
|382 632
|26,3%
|481 061
|462 996
|3,9%
|of which Atomix
|2 096
|2 344
|2 248
|Index
|222 863
|272 141
|-18,1%
|195 333
|14,1%
|229 387
|228 334
|0,5%
|of which Atomx
|300
|1 467
|631
|Futures
|173 954
|209 274
|-16,9%
|163 103
|6,7%
|176 324
|183 402
|-3,9%
|of which Atomx
|273
|1 072
|558
|Options
|48 909
|62 867
|-22,2%
|32 230
|51,8%
|53 064
|44 932
|18,1%
|of which Atomx
|27
|394
|73
|Individual Equity
|260 315
|264 189
|-1,5%
|187 298
|39,0%
|251 674
|234 662
|7,2%
|of which Atomx
|1 796
|877
|1 617
|Futures
|4 923
|1 240
|297,1%
|2 552
|92,9%
|1 574
|1 123
|40,2%
|of which Atomx
|545
|0
|190
|Options
|255 392
|262 950
|-2,9%
|184 747
|38,2%
|250 100
|233 539
|7,1%
|of which Atomx
|1 250
|877
|1 426
|Commodity
|34 968
|61 013
|-42,7%
|38 906
|-10,1%
|50 369
|59 746
|-15,7%
|Futures
|32 058
|57 023
|-43,8%
|34 262
|-6,4%
|46 856
|51 486
|-9,0%
|Options
|2 910
|3 990
|-27,1%
|4 644
|-37,3%
|3 513
|8 260
|-57,5%
|Other
|0
|0
|216
|175
|234
|-25,2%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|216
|175
|234
|-25,2%
|Total Futures
|210 935
|267 537
|-21,2%
|199 917
|5,5%
|224 754
|236 010
|-4,8%
|Total Options
|307 212
|329 806
|-6,9%
|221 837
|38,5%
|306 851
|286 966
|6,9%
|Total Euronext
|518 146
|597 343
|-13,3%
|421 754
|22,9%
|531 605
|522 976
|1,6%
|Open Interest
|May-17
|Apr-17
|
Change %
|May-16
|
Change %
|Equity
|14 606 200
|14 327 713
|1,9%
|15 007 138
|-3%
|Index
|1 605 254
|1 586 765
|1,2%
|972 947
|65,0%
|Futures
|630 973
|640 645
|-1,5%
|458 744
|37,5%
|Options
|974 281
|946 120
|3,0%
|514 203
|89,5%
|Individual Equity
|13 000 946
|12 740 948
|2,0%
|14 034 191
|-7,4%
|Futures
|58 410
|23 011
|153,8%
|67 593
|-13,6%
|Options
|12 942 536
|12 717 937
|1,8%
|13 966 598
|-7,3%
|Commodity
|544 976
|534 497
|2,0%
|688 943
|-20,9%
|Futures
|353 581
|369 643
|-4,3%
|353 248
|0,1%
|Options
|191 395
|164 854
|16,1%
|335 695
|-43,0%
|Other
|0
|0
|3 537
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|3 537
|Total Futures
|1 042 964
|1 033 299
|0,9%
|879 585
|18,6%
|Total Options
|14 108 212
|13 828 911
|2,0%
|14 820 033
|-4,8%
|Total Euronext
|15 151 176
|14 862 210
|1,9%
|15 699 618
|-3,5%
