Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for May 2017.

The May 2017 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,471 million, up +42.8% compared to May 2016 and stable (+0.2%) from the previous month. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €548 million, up +22.5% compared to May 2016 and steady from the previous month. Our ETF offering remained stable this month with 809 listings at the end of May compared to 790 end of 2016.

The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 222,863 contracts in May 2017, up +14.1% compared to May 2016 and down -18.1% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 260,315 contracts in May 2017, up 39.0% compared to May 2016 and relatively stable (-1.5%) from the previous month.

In May 2017, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 34,968 contracts, down by -10.1% compared to May 2016 and down -42.7% from the previous month.

On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 531,605 contracts (+1.6% compared to end of May 2016) and the open interest was up at 15,151,176 contracts (-3.5% compared to end of May 2016).

In May 2017, Euronext had two new listings with VolkerWessels in Amsterdam and Prodways Group in Paris that altogether raised €633 million. In addition, €1.6 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €2 billion of follow-on equity.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity May-17 Apr-17 May-16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 22 18 22 105 105 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) May-17 Apr-17 Change %

MOM May-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 47 013 234 38 211 738 23,0% 33 984 218 38,3% 198 955 532 203 103 154 -2,0% ADV Cash Market 1 2 136 965 2 122 874 0,7% 1 544 737 38,3% 1 894 815 1 934 316 -2,0%

TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million May-17 Apr-17 Change %

MOM May-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 186 360,6 152 238,9 22,4% 130 516,6 42,8% 792 039,1 790 699,9 0,2% ADV Cash Market 1 8 470,9 8 457,7 0,2% 5 932,6 42,8% 7 543,2 7 530,5 0,2%

LISTINGS Number of Issuers May-17 Apr-17 Change %

MOM May-16 Change %

YOY December 2016 Change EURONEXT 2 1 281 1 279 0,2% 1 319 -2,9% 1297 -1,2% SMEs 740 739 0,1% 766 -3,4% 755 -2,0%

EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) May-17 Apr-17 Change %

MOM May-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 2 2 7 10 11 Money Raised New Listings incl over alloment 633 426 48,5% 1 397 -54,7% 1 249 1 698 -26,4% of which Money Raised New Listings 626 426 46,7% 1 228 -49,0% 1 208 1 529 -21,0% Follow-ons on Equities 1 964 10 591 -81,5% 5 655 -65,3% 24 192 15 809 53,0% Corporate Bonds 3 1 606 4 276 -62,4% 7 670 -79,1% 18 257 12 986 40,6% Financials Bonds 29 008 11 960 142,5% 13 838 109,6% 81 254 70 727 14,9% Public/SemiPublic Bonds 5 245 1 877 179,4% 4 321 21,4% 24 054 21 270 13,1% Others 673 2 245 -70,0% 1 361 -50,6% 17 448 15 342 13,7% Total Money Raised 4 39 129 31 376 24,7% 34 242 14,3% 166 454 137 832 20,8%

of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) May-17 Apr-17 Change MOM May-16 Change YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Nb New Listings 1 0 5 5 9 Money Raised New Listings incl over alloment 58 0 534 -89,1% 248 835 -70,3% of which Money Raised New Listings 51 0 478 -89,4% 233 779 -70,1% Follow-ons on Equities 465 190 144,7% 940 -50,6% 3 236 2 312 40,0% Corporate Bonds 3 0 61 50 79 107 -25,8% Financials Bonds 0 0 0 0 580 Total Money Raised 4 523 251 108,3% 1 524 -65,7% 3 563 3 834 -7,1%

1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market 3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

May-17 Apr-17 May-16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 22 18 22 105 105 Volume (in lots) May-17 Apr-17 Change %

MOM May-16 Change %

YOY Jan 2017 till

May 2017 Jan 2016 till

May 2016 Change %

YTD Equity 10 629 906 9 653 950 10,1% 8 417 893 26,3% 50 511 434 48 614 593 3,9% of which Atomx 46 102 42 185 236 047 271 640 Index 4 902 979 4 898 541 0,1% 4 297 332 14,1% 24 085 679 23 975 061 0,5% of which Atomx 6 600 26 400 66 281 58 040 Futures 3 826 981 3 766 939 1,6% 3 588 276 6,7% 18 514 001 19 257 177 -3,9% of which Atomx 6 000 19 300 58 581 58 040 Options 1 075 998 1 131 602 -4,9% 709 056 51,8% 5 571 678 4 717 884 18,1% of which Atomx 600 7 100 7 700 0 Individual Equity 5 726 927 4 755 409 20,4% 4 120 561 39,0% 26 425 755 24 639 532 7,2% of which Atomx 39 502 15 785 169 766 213 600 Futures 108 302 22 316 385,3% 56 137 92,9% 165 289 117 891 40,2% of which Atomx 12 000 0 20 000 9 000 Options 5 618 625 4 733 093 18,7% 4 064 424 38,2% 26 260 466 24 521 641 7,1% of which Atomx 27 502 15 785 149 766 204 600 Commodity 769 306 1 098 229 -30,0% 855 936 -10,1% 5 288 724 6 273 328 -15,7% Futures 705 276 1 026 409 -31,3% 753 768 -6,4% 4 919 883 5 406 013 -9,0% Options 64 030 71 820 -10,8% 102 168 -37,3% 368 841 867 315 -57,5% Other 0 0 4 758 18 399 24 586 -25,2% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 4 758 18 399 24 586 -25,2% Total Futures 4 640 559 4 815 664 -3,6% 4 398 181 5,5% 23 599 173 24 781 081 -4,8% Total Options 6 758 653 5 936 515 13,8% 4 880 406 38,5% 32 219 384 30 131 426 6,9% Total Euronext 11 399 212 10 752 179 6,0% 9 278 587 22,9% 55 818 557 54 912 507 1,6%

ADV (in lots) May-17 Apr-17 Change %

MOM May-16 Change %

YOY Jan 2017 till

May 2017 Jan 2016 till

May 2016 Change %

YTD Equity 483 178 536 331 -9,9% 382 632 26,3% 481 061 462 996 3,9% of which Atomix 2 096 2 344 2 248 Index 222 863 272 141 -18,1% 195 333 14,1% 229 387 228 334 0,5% of which Atomx 300 1 467 631 Futures 173 954 209 274 -16,9% 163 103 6,7% 176 324 183 402 -3,9% of which Atomx 273 1 072 558 Options 48 909 62 867 -22,2% 32 230 51,8% 53 064 44 932 18,1% of which Atomx 27 394 73 Individual Equity 260 315 264 189 -1,5% 187 298 39,0% 251 674 234 662 7,2% of which Atomx 1 796 877 1 617 Futures 4 923 1 240 297,1% 2 552 92,9% 1 574 1 123 40,2% of which Atomx 545 0 190 Options 255 392 262 950 -2,9% 184 747 38,2% 250 100 233 539 7,1% of which Atomx 1 250 877 1 426 Commodity 34 968 61 013 -42,7% 38 906 -10,1% 50 369 59 746 -15,7% Futures 32 058 57 023 -43,8% 34 262 -6,4% 46 856 51 486 -9,0% Options 2 910 3 990 -27,1% 4 644 -37,3% 3 513 8 260 -57,5% Other 0 0 216 175 234 -25,2% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 216 175 234 -25,2% Total Futures 210 935 267 537 -21,2% 199 917 5,5% 224 754 236 010 -4,8% Total Options 307 212 329 806 -6,9% 221 837 38,5% 306 851 286 966 6,9% Total Euronext 518 146 597 343 -13,3% 421 754 22,9% 531 605 522 976 1,6%

Open Interest May-17 Apr-17 Change %

MOM May-16 Change %

YOY Equity 14 606 200 14 327 713 1,9% 15 007 138 -3% Index 1 605 254 1 586 765 1,2% 972 947 65,0% Futures 630 973 640 645 -1,5% 458 744 37,5% Options 974 281 946 120 3,0% 514 203 89,5% Individual Equity 13 000 946 12 740 948 2,0% 14 034 191 -7,4% Futures 58 410 23 011 153,8% 67 593 -13,6% Options 12 942 536 12 717 937 1,8% 13 966 598 -7,3% Commodity 544 976 534 497 2,0% 688 943 -20,9% Futures 353 581 369 643 -4,3% 353 248 0,1% Options 191 395 164 854 16,1% 335 695 -43,0% Other 0 0 3 537 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 3 537 Total Futures 1 042 964 1 033 299 0,9% 879 585 18,6% Total Options 14 108 212 13 828 911 2,0% 14 820 033 -4,8% Total Euronext 15 151 176 14 862 210 1,9% 15 699 618 -3,5%

