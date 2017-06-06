

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 2.0 percent year-over-year in April, much slower than the 5.3 percent climb in March. Economists had expected the growth to ease to 4.1 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth improved to 3.5 percent in April from 3.3 percent in the preceding month.



Sales of non-food products grew 5.2 percent annually in April and those of food, drinks and tobacco went up by 0.6 percent.



