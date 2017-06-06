Astellas Announces Record Number of Abstracts Highlighting Breadth and Depth of Oncology Portfolio Data to be Presented at 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting

DUBAI, UAE, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Astellas has announced that a wide selection of abstracts highlighting the company's diverse oncology portfolio across a broad range of cancers have been accepted for oral or poster presentation at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 2-6 in Chicago. On a yearly basis the meeting brings together more than 30,000 oncology professionals from around the world to discuss state-of-the-art treatment modalities, new therapies and ongoing controversies in the field, as well as sharing best practices in treating different cancer types.

"We are thrilled to announce our largest presence to date at this year's ASCO meeting," said Steven Benner, M.D., Senior Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology Development, Astellas. "We believe these data reflect significant progress in our pursuit to create innovative treatment options for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers and further underscore our ongoing commitment to becoming a world-class oncology company enabling patients with cancer to focus on living."

In just over a decade, Astellas has built a leadership position and substantial oncology pipeline through a thoughtful blend of investments in organic research and development (R&D), strategic business development and strong collaborative partnerships with some of the most renowned institutions internationally.

Markus Weber, General Manager, Astellas MENA/SSA (Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa) commented: "We are pleased to be at the forefront of research in the field of oncology and proud to be able to expand the available treatment options to patients. Our growing presence at ASCO is a clear demonstration of our commitment to turn innovative science into value for cancer patients."

This year a record number of Astellas abstracts have been accepted to be presented at ASCO, including new research presented across 10 individual studies, showcasing a wealth of new research and data covering a variety of cancers, including prostate cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, gastric cancer, urothelial cancer, lung cancer and breast cancer.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. We focus on Urology, Oncology, Immunology, Nephrology and Neuroscience as prioritized therapeutic areas while advancing new therapeutic areas and discovery research leveraging new technologies/modalities. We are also creating new value by combining internal capabilities and external expertise in the medical/healthcare business. Astellas is on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.astellas.com/en.

AboutAstellas MENA/SSA

Astellas MENA/SSA is an affiliate of Astellas Pharma Inc. and aims to make a positive difference to the patients in the Middle Eastand Africa region, which is a key territory for Astellas. The new regional affiliate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates brings together a team of highly skilled people, with local knowledge and long-standing professional experience in the region. The regional affiliate serves as a management hub to further expand and develop Astellas' business activities across the MENA/SSA territory. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.astellasmenassa.com



Contacts for inquiries or additional information:

Astellas Pharma DMCC

Simona Sutaviciute - Regional Communications Manager

E-mail: simona.sutaviciute@astellas.com



Instinctif Partners

Ibrahim Mougharbel

E-mail: Ibrahim.Mougharbel@instinctif.com

Tel: +971-(0)-55-246-8846

